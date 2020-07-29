Ex-member of Do As Infinity accused of drug violations

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a former member of popular music group Do As Infinity over several drug violations, reports the Miyazaki Nichinichi Shimbun (July 29).

On June 24, Dai Nagao, the 49-year-old former guitarist for the band, allegedly possessed an unspecified amount of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, in an undisclosed location of Kobayashi City.

A subsequent analysis of the urine of Nagao gave a positive result for stimulant drugs, police said.

On July 15, Nagao was prosecuted over the alleged possession and use of stimulant drugs. Five days later, police also accused him of possessing marijuana.

Nagao was one of the three original members of Do As Infinity when the group formed in 1999. Label Avex Trax released their debut album “Break of Dawn” the next year.

After a hiatus that started in 2005, the band reformed three years later without Nagao.