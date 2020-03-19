Ex-manager of hostess club suspected of overcharging customers

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of a hostess club in Toshima Ward who is suspected of overcharging customers over the past year, reports NHK (Mar. 19).

Last December, former manager Masashi Shoji, 34, and a 28-year-old male employee allegedly assaulted a male customer, aged in his 20s, during a dispute inside the establishment, located near JR Ikebukuro Station.

The suspects also allegedly stole 50,000 yen in cash. The victim suffered unspecified injuries that required two weeks to heal, police said.

The suspects have declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

According to police, the dispute was over a bill for 70,000 yen that was presented by the suspects to the victim and a male acquaintance.

The victim and the acquaintance had entered the bar after agreeing to a price of 5,000 yen for one hour.

According to police, the club is known by the term bottakuri, meaning to rip off.

The arrest is the second for the suspects. In January, they were

arrested over a similar case that resulted in injuries to at least one

other customer.

Over the past year, police are aware of about 20 similar cases of overcharging inside the same bar.