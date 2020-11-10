Ex- Hiratsuka City staffer suspected of defacing dozens of cars

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 71-year-old former Hiratsuka City staff member is suspected of defacing dozens of vehicles, police have revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Nov. 8).

At around 11:15 a.m. on November 7, Akio Ishiguro allegedly used a red pen to scrawl text on the window of a vehicle parked at a residence in the Akashicho area.

“Let’s go to the big metropolis of Tokyo for some erotic fun,” the text reportedly read.

Ishiguro was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of causing property damage on Monday. He has declined to comment on the allegations, the Hiratsuka Police Station said.

Police are investigating whether Ishiguro was behind the defacing of around 30 other vehicles in the same are since the end of October.

After graduating from Meiji University, Ishiguro joined the government of Hiratsuka City in 1972. After serving in several divisions, he retired in 2010.