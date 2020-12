Ex-fireman suspected of serial arson

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former fireman who is suspected of serial arson, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 31).

On December 25, Tomohiro Tanokura, 43, allegedly set fire to a grove of trees in the town of Hinode.

Upon his arrest, Tanokura told police, “I might have dropped a cigarette into a gutter.”

Since June, there have been several similar incidents that have taken place. Police are investigating whether Tanokura was also behind those cases.