Ex-Diet member’s secretary flees police in Kumamoto

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police are seeking the whereabouts of a former secretary of a Diet member after he fled from officers in Kumamoto City on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (July 10).

At around 7:30 a.m., six officers arrived at the residence of 43-year-old Hisato Fujiki in Nishi Ward to perform a search on suspicion of violations of the Stimulants Control Law.

However, Fujiki fled the scene in a violet Toyota Harrier. Three of the officers grabbed the side of the vehicle and were dragged several meters before it sped off. The officers suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police later released a portrait photograph showing Fujiki, who stands about 175 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing beige work clothes.

While serving as the private secretary to House of Representatives member Takeshi Noda in 2015, Fujiki was accused of using kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs. He was later handed an 18-month prison term, suspended for three years.

Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Fujiki on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.