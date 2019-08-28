Ex-AV actress Anri Sakaguchi accused of trespassing at residence of ex-boyfriend

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested former adult video actress (AV) Anri Sakaguchi for allegedly trespassing at the residence of her former boyfriend on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 28).

Between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., Sakaguchi, whose real name is Mizue Nozawa, allegedly trespassed into the residence of the man, aged in his 30s, in Nakano Ward.

According to police, Sakaguchi followed the man, a bar host, into the residence without his consent.

The incident appears to have been a part of dispute between Sakaguchi and the man that took place after they arrived at the residence by taxi.

That same day, Sakaguchi posted a photograph in Instagram that showed her left ring and middle fingers with cuts. “After I told my former boyfriend to pay the taxi fare, the door was shut on my fingers,” she wrote.



AV debut

Sakaguchi, a Tokyo native, is the daughter of popular actress Ryoko Sakaguchi. She began appearing in a number of television series after entering the entertainment business in 2008.

For Sakaguchi, the past three years have been eventful. In October, 2016, she shifted gears by making her AV debut for label Muteki.

At the time of her debut, speculation emerged about whether the reason for the career change was due to accumulated debt at host clubs.

In June, 2017, prosecutors dropped a case against Sakaguchi in which she was alleged to have demanded payment of about 30,000 yen in cash from the same former boyfriend in return for her not distributing a photograph.

Retirement

After a subsequent stint as a hostess at a lounge in Roppongi, she moved to another club in Shibuya Ward. She later took to Instagram to announce that her AV career was over.

Last year, she worked as a stripper in Tokyo and a sex worker in brothel quarters in Osaka City and Kobe.