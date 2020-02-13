Ex-accountant at IT firm suspected of using embezzled funds for trips

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former accountant at an IT company who is suspected of embezzling more than 10 million yen, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 13).

On multiple occasions around October, 2018, Hanae Oikawa, 48, then the head of accounting at ADDIX, based in Chiyoda Ward, allegedly misappropriated about 10 million yen from a company account.

“I don’t want to talk,” the suspect was quoted by police in declining to comment on the allegations.

Oikawa joined the company in 2014. In November, 2018, she changed positions. The embezzlement emerged after her successor noticed a number of suspicious transactions, police said.

Over a three-year period ending in October, 2018, Oikawa is believed to have embezzeled a total amount that is several times the 10-million-yen figure.

It is speculated that she used the money to fund trips to overseas resorts. In images posted on social media, she is shown giving the thumbs-up pose while hiking.