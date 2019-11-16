Erika Sawajiri arrested for possessing Ecstasy

TOKYO (TR) – Popular actress Erika Sawajiri has been accused of possessing the illegal drug Ecstasy, investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed, reports NHK (Nov. 16).

According to the sources, Sawajiri, 33, allegedly possessed an unspecified amount of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, somewhere in the capital on Saturday.

Sawajiri has been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law. Police plan to reveal more information about the case at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Since making her debut in 2004, Sawajiri has appeared in a number of films, including “Shinjuku Swan” and “Helter Skelter,” the latter of which garnered her a nomination for Best Leading Actress for 36th Japan Academy Prize.

In 2007, Sawajiri was the focus of controversy after she gave gruff responses — including simply saying “betsuni” (nothing special) — to the questions of reporters at a press conference for the film “Closed Note.”