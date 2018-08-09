Employee of Bicqlo Uniqlo in Shinjuku nabbed over bomb threat

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at an electronics and clothing store in Shinjuku Ward over a bomb threat sent earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 9).

On July 25, Katsuyuki Nakano, 23, sent an email to personnel at Bicqlo Uniqlo, located outside the East Exit of JR Shinjuku Station, in which he said that a bomb would detonate before 5:00 p.m.

“You’ll be sorry about Aum,” he reportedly added in the email in referring to Aum Shinrikyo, the doomsday cult whose 12 members on death row were executed last month. The Aum members were convicted over the sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system that killed 12 persons in 1995.

Nakano, who has been accused of interfering with business operations, admits to the allegations. “I was dissatisfied with the store and colleagues,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

The store is a joint operation by electronics seller Bic Camera Inc. and clothing retailer Uniqlo Co. Nakano, who became employed at the store in September of last year, typed the email on a tablet computer used for work and sent it to a Uniqlo customer counter, police said.

Between July 27 and 31, the suspect sent similar messages on five occasions, police said.