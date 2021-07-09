Employee at Hiratsuka senior home accused of attempting to rape elderly resident

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at a senior home in Hiratsuka City over the alleged attempted rape of a female resident, reports TV Asahi (July 8).

On June 3, Toshiyuki Sugie, 61, is alleged to have attempted to sexually assault the woman, aged in her 80s, inside her room at the facility.

Upon his arrest, Sugie admitted to the allegations, police said.

Before the incident, Sugie locked the door from the inside. However, another staff member managed to enter after sensing something suspicious was taking place.

The other staff member then found the woman’s clothes disturbed and the suspect hiding between the bed and a wall.

Police are now investigating whether Sugie was behind other crimes.