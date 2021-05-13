Elderly driver suspected in road-rage incident in Chiba

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested an elderly driver over a road-rage incident in Chiba City earlier this week, reports NHK (May 12).

At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Masao Asahara, 70, is alleged to have intentionally used his vehicle to ram a male vocational student, 21, as he rode a motorbike on a road in Hanamigawa Ward.

The impact caused the student to fall to the pavement, causing light injuries.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Asahara denied the allegations, police said.

Prior to the collision, Asahara and the victim got into a traffic-related dispute. At one point, the suspect punched the victim in the face several times through his open window at a red traffic signal.

In footage taken from one security camera, the victim is shown speeding past Asahara’s red vehicle. Further down the road, the suspect swerves his vehicle into the path of the victim, knocking him over.

After the collision, Asahara drives off.