Education ministry staffer accused of possessing stimulant drugs, marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – A male staff member for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs and marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 28).

On Tuesday, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department entered the residence of Mitsuhiro Fukuzawa, an adviser in an education division, in Shinjuku Ward and discovered unspecified amounts of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and marijuana.

Investigators later searched the desk of Fukuzawa at the ministry and discovered what appears to be more stimulant drugs in a bag and syringes.

Syringes and a metal pipe were also retrieved from the suspect’s residence, the department said.

“I have the stimulant drugs for my own use,” the suspect was quoted. “I did not know about the marijuana, but I recognize it as an illegal drug.”

A representative of the ministry described the arrest of Fukuzawa as “regrettable.” “We will cooperate fully with the investigation and deal with the matter strictly,” the representative said.