Duo nabbed in porn star bait-and-switch scam in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men suspected of swindling persons who were falsely promised adult video (AV) actresses as sex partners, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 5).

On around June 17, Kodai Hatano, 35, an employee at a fuzoku business, and Ryoma Ishikawa worked together in swindling a 21-year-old man from Nagano Prefecture out of 1.3 million yen in cash in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward by luring him with the false promise that a woman who appeared in AV productions was available.

Hatano, who has been accused of fraud, admits to the allegations. Meanwhile, Ishikawa denies the charges.

According to the Shinjuku Police Station, the victim was taken to a hotel, where he was told the AV actress would materialize. However, upon on the arrival of a 36-year-old Chinese woman, the victim requested that the arrangement be terminated. The suspects then ordered him to pay a cancellation fee.

Police have arrested several other persons for carrying out the same scam, which can also involve luring the victim with the false promise of an underage girl. A large number of tourists have reported falling victim to the ruse.

Police suspect that Hatano provided instructions to the other suspects.