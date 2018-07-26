Drunk patient slashes doctor at Nagoya hospital

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a male patient at a hospital in Nagoya on Wednesday after he slashed a doctor with a knife, reports TBS News (July 26).

At around 5:10 p.m., Yoshio Ito, a 70-year-old resident of Nagoya, allegedly pushed down the doctor, 53, at the Emergency and Critical Care Center of the Nagoya City University Hospital and slashed him in the head with a knife he was carrying.

Officers from the Mizuho Police Station arriving at the scene arrested Ito on suspicion of attempted murder. He declined to comment on the allegations upon his arrest, police said.

Following the incident, the doctor received eight stitches to his head and other areas. His condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Prior to the incident, Ito, who was reportedly intoxicated, arrived at the center for unspecified treatment. After the suspect became unsteady on his feet, the doctor attempted to support him. The suspect then produced the knife, which was concealed, and carried out the slashing.