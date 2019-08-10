Dragon Ash member prosecuted for possession of marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – KenKen, the bassist in popular rock band Dragon Ash, and another musician have been prosecuted over the alleged possession of marijuana, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office said, reports TBS News (Aug. 9).

On July 19, police found 0.2 grams of marijuana at the residence of KenKen, whose real name is Kensuke Kaneko, in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto City.

That same day, officers in Tokyo arrested musician Jesse McFaddin, a 38-year-old American, over the alleged possession of 2.4 grams of marijuana and 0.02 grams of cocaine at his residence in Shinagawa Ward.

On Friday, both suspects were prosecuted. Prosecutors did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

However, Kaneko denied the allegations upon his arrest last month. Meanwhile, McFaddin admitted to the charges, police said previously.

The raids were conducted after police received a tip about suspected marijuana possession by Kaneko and McFaddin about one month ago.

McFaddin is the son of guitarist Hisato Takenaka, who performs under the name Char. In addition to Dragon Ash, Kaneko plays with McFaddin in the band Rize.

A 25-year-old woman who was present at the residence of Kaneko at the time of the raid was not prosecuted in the case.