Dragon Ash marijuana bust: Rolling papers, pipes found

TOKYO (TR) – Following the arrests last week of KenKen from popular rock band Dragon Ash and another musician over the alleged possession of marijuana, police have revealed that smoking implements have been found, reports TBS News (July 21).

On Friday, officers found an unspecified quantity of marijuana at the residence of KenKen, whose real name is Kensuke Kaneko, in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto City. Officers also arrested a 25-year-old woman who was present at the time.

That same day, officers in Tokyo arrested musician Jesse McFaddin, a 38-year-old American, over the alleged possession of four grams of marijuana at his residence in Shinagawa Ward.

In the latest development, investigative sources have revealed that officers retrieved rolling papers and pipes from the residences of both suspects.

The raids were conducted after police received a tip about suspected marijuana possession by Kaneko and McFaddin about one month ago.

Kaneko and the woman denied the allegations upon their arrests. However, McFaddin admitted to the charges, police said previously.

Dragon Ash formed in 1996. On July 17, the group released its latest single “Fly Over.” Kaneko, who plays bass, joined seven years ago.

McFaddin is the son of is a son of guitarist Hisato Takenaka, who performs under the name Char. Kaneko plays with McFaddin the band Rize.

Police have taken samples of the urine of both suspects. The samples will analyzed to determine whether the suspects used marijuana.