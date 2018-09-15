Domestic violence claim preceded man’s fatal stabbing of ex-wife

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his former wife, a crime that was preceded by a domestic violence claim by the woman, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sept. 14).

At around 6:20 p.m., Yusuke Tachikawa, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab Asuka Sawamura, a 35-year-old part-time employee, in the chest and neck inside a vehicle parked in Niihama City.

Sawamura was confirmed dead about 30 minutes after arrival at a hospital, according to the Niihama Police Station.

After the incident, a female witness tipped off police. Tachikawa also telephoned police, saying that he wanted “to surrender.”

Three years ago, Sawamura consulted with police after she was physically abused by Tachikawa. After interviewing the suspect, police issued him a warning.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.