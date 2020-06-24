 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Doctor accused of cocaine possession admits to using ‘due to stress’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 24, 2020

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a male doctor over the alleged possession of cocaine at his residence in Takatsuki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 24).

At around 11:40 a.m on April 21, police found Minoru Takeda, 34, to allegedly be in possession of an unspecified amount of cocaine inside a plastic bag at his residence, located in the Hakubaicho area.

Upon his arrest on Wednesday, Takeda admitted to the allegations. “I [use illegal drugs] due to family and work-related stress,” the suspect was quoted.

Just before the discovery, Takeda alerted emergency services. “My heart is palpitating after using marijuana. I feel bad,” he said over the telephone.

Officers arriving at the residence found marijuana. They also discovered the cocaine inside a desk.

“I started using marijuana and other illegal drugs in my early 20s,” Takeda added.

Police are now seeking to learn how Takeda obtained the contraband.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Osaka

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »