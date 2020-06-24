Doctor accused of cocaine possession admits to using ‘due to stress’

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a male doctor over the alleged possession of cocaine at his residence in Takatsuki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 24).

At around 11:40 a.m on April 21, police found Minoru Takeda, 34, to allegedly be in possession of an unspecified amount of cocaine inside a plastic bag at his residence, located in the Hakubaicho area.

Upon his arrest on Wednesday, Takeda admitted to the allegations. “I [use illegal drugs] due to family and work-related stress,” the suspect was quoted.

Just before the discovery, Takeda alerted emergency services. “My heart is palpitating after using marijuana. I feel bad,” he said over the telephone.

Officers arriving at the residence found marijuana. They also discovered the cocaine inside a desk.

“I started using marijuana and other illegal drugs in my early 20s,” Takeda added.

Police are now seeking to learn how Takeda obtained the contraband.