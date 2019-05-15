Discovery of ‘woman covered in blood’ at railway station leads police to sister collapsed in residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday arrested a 48-year-old mentally disabled woman after her sister was found collapsed in their residence in Katsushika Ward, reports Nippon News Network

At around 8:30 a.m., a staff member at Horikiri Shobuen Station tipped off police after finding “a woman covered in blood” on a platform. Upon the arrival of officers, she said, “I stabbed my sister.”

The officers visited the residence and found her sister, aged in her 40s, collapsed inside. According to police, she had what appeared to be stab wounds to the shoulder and chest area. She was later confirmed dead.

During questioning, the woman, who has a history of suffering from a mental disorder, provided incomprehensible answers to questions.

Though the woman was later accused of murder, police are now investigating whether she can held criminally liable for the crime.