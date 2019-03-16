Denki Groove’s Pierre Taki: ‘I started using cocaine and marijuana in my 20s’

TOKYO (TR) – In continuing the investigation into the alleged use of cocaine by actor and musician Pierre Taki, one half of the synth-pop duo Denki Groove, police have learned that the suspect started using illegal drugs more than two decades ago, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 15).

On March 12, law enforcement searched the residence of the 51-year-old Taki in Setagaya Ward. Investigators did not find any cocaine, but a subsequent analysis of the urine of the musician provided a positive result for cocaine.

Upon his arrest for violating the Narcotics Control Law, Taki admitted to the allegations, police said previously.

In the latest development, police have determined that Taki is habitual user of illegal drugs. “I started using cocaine and marijuana in my 20s,” the suspect was quoted.

Denki Groove formed in 1989. Taki also regularly appears in a number of dramas for public broadcaster NHK, including this year’s fictional series “Idaten,” which tells the story of two Japanese Olympic athletes from different eras.

Since Taki’s arrest, a number of entertainment companies have cancelled projects involving the musician. Sony Music Labels Inc. is halting shipments of CDs and DVDs featuring Taki and Denki Groove. Sega Games Co. is stopping sales of its PS4 game “Judgment,” for which Taki serves as the voice of gangster Kyohei Hamura.

As well, Denki Groove has cancelled several performances.

Police are continuing the investigation, seeking to learn where Taki obtained the cocaine.