Costume designer for Nogizaka46 accused of concealing ¥130 million in income

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has filed a criminal complaint against a costume designer for a number of idol groups, including Nogizaka46, for allegedly evading more than 60 million yen in taxes, reports Jiji Press (July 8).

According to the bureau, Hiromitsu Yonemura, the 57-year-old president of B-irthday, concealed 130 million yen in income over a two-year period ending in November, 2017.

In not reporting the amount, Yonemura is liable for 31 million yen in corporate taxes and 33 million yen in consumption taxes, the bureau said.

Yonemura studied clothing design in school. Beginning in 2010, he began designing costumes for such groups as Nogizaka46 and Momoiro Clover Z.

Most of the work for B-irthday was done by Yonemura, but management was non-existent, said the bureau, which found the concealed income in a bank account.

Since an audit by the bureau in February of last year, B-irthday has been closed.

Yonemura issued an apology over the matter. “I have responded by submitting a revised tax return and paying [the taxes],” he said. “I am taking the matter seriously and would like to start over from scratch.”