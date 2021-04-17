Corpses of man and woman found in Kabukicho hotel

TOKYO (TR) – A man and a woman were found dead inside a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district on Friday. Police said that the case is being treated as a forced double suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (April 17).

At around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, a male employee at the hotel alerted police. “A guest is hanged [in a guest room],” he reportedly said.

Officers from the Shinjuku Police Station arriving at the hotel found the woman hanging by the neck with a rope tied to a curtain rail.

Police also found the man lying face-up on the floor near the bed. He had stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Both persons were confirmed dead at the scene. A knife and pruning shears were on top of the bed. No suicide note was found, police said.

Believed to be in her 30s, the woman was dressed entirely in black. Meanwhile, the man, aged around his 20s, was wearing a black t-shirt and underwear.

Stabbed the man before taking her life

The couple checked in to the hotel, located about 200 meters from Shinjuku-Sanchome Station, on Thursday night. There were no signs that they ever exited the room.

With an examination of security camera footage showed no other persons entering the room, police believe the woman fatally stabbed the man before taking her life.

Police are now seeking to identify the bodies.