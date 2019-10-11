Cop posed as realtor to molest woman in residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old male police officer who posed as a real estate agent in gaining access to the residence of a woman to molest her, reports TBS News (Oct. 10).

On the night of August 26, Koji Tono, an officer for railroads, claimed to be a real estate agent in gaining access to the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, in Minami Ward of Saitama City. Tono then allegedly fondled her body.

“I entered the residence, but I did not touch [her],” the suspect was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.

At the time of the incident, Tono was off-duty. Afterward, the woman telephoned a male acquaintance who alerted police.

Tono became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area showed a vehicle with a license plate that could be traced to the suspect.

Katsuhiko Kondo, of the Saitama police, said, “With the act being unbecoming of an officer, it is highly regrettable. I would like to apologize to the victim and the citizens of the prefecture. The matter will be dealt with harshly.”