Container ship from Nigeria found with 15 kg of stimulant drugs

KANAGAWA (TR) – A container ship that arrived at a port from Africa last year was found to contain 15 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, Japan Customs officials said last week, reports TBS News (Nov. 20).

According to the Yokohama branch of Japan Customs, the drugs — with a street value of around 900 million yen — were concealed inside timber that was aboard the ship, which arrived at the Port of Yokohama from Nigeria in August.

The timber was inside cargo that was not accompanied by proper documentation to allow for import. In April of this year, the cargo was opened and the drugs discovered, the officials said.

The drugs had been placed inside roughly 180 thin pieces timber whose centers had been dug out, the officials said.

The Yokohama branch of Japan Customs is now investigating whether the shipment was part of smuggling operation.