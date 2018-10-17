Construction employee accused in second sexual assault case

TOKYO (TR) – A 43-year-old employee of a construction-related company in custody over the alleged molestation of a girl last year has been accused in a second sexual assault case, reports TBS News (Oct. 16).

In August, Shinya Iketani, a resident of the town of Hinode, used a 500-yen coin to lure an elementary school girl from a park to the landing of a stairwell of a building. He then allegedly committed acts deemed obscene.

Iketani, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations.

Police had previously accused Iketani in an incident that took place on December 17, 2017. After calling out to a nursery school girl — “There’s a cat over here,” he reportedly said — as she commuted home, he allegedly committed acts deemed obscene in another stairwell.

“I was unable to suppress my urges,” the suspect was quoted by police upon his first arrest in September. He added that has committed the same crime on some 10 occasions over the past three years.

Police suspect Iketani was behind six similar incidents — all involving a perpetrator telling a young victim about a cat — in the Tama area of the capital this year. Iketani previously lived in Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture, where he is believed to have molested a girl in 2014.