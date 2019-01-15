Coming-of-Age Day: Man, 23, suspected of splashing sauce on kimonos of girls

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who splashed sauce on the clothing of women participating in Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (Jan. 14).

At around 7:30 a.m., Taku Saito, of no known occupation, splashed the unspecified sauce on the gown of a 19-year-old woman after she exited a beauty salon onto a road in the Ogikubo area.

Prior to committing the act, the suspect reportedly said, “That is a beautiful kimono isn’t it?” When the girl returned home, her mother noticed the damage to the obi belt and other parts of the gown.

Later that day, the girl went to JR Ogikubo Station after changing into another kimono. She then alerted station personnel after seeing Saito on the premises.

Police arriving at the scene arrested Saito, who was found to be in possession of the sauce, on suspicion of assault. “I did it to escape from anxiety and stress about the future,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Targeting girls wearing their best clothes eradicated this feeling.”

Saito, who lives in Warabi City, Saitama Prefecture, also admitted to splashing sauce on other girls. Police are aware of three other incidents.

Coming-of-Age Day

On the second Monday of January, ceremonies for Coming-of-Age Day (Seijin no Hi) are held nationwide for those who turned 20 years of age the year before or will do so before the following March 31. On this day, women traditionally wear long-sleeve kimono gowns.