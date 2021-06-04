Chiropractor suspected of molesting female customers during ‘oil massage’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male chiropractor over the alleged molestation of two female customers last year, reports TBS News (June 2).

Last July, Fumiya Kiyoshima, 32, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of a woman in her 30s during a treatment at his clinic in Nerima Ward.

Police also allege that he carried out the same crime with a female customer in her 20s last December.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Kiyoshima admitted to the allegations. “During the treatments, I felt a little nasty and wound up [carrying out the crimes],” the the suspect told police.

On the web site for Kiyoshima’s clinic, he claims to offer customers “peace of mind while attired in short pants and t-shirts.”

Police also said that the crimes took place while the suspect was administering a treatment he called “oil massage.”