Chinese national accused of molesting woman in Akabane

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old male Chinese national over the alleged molestation of a woman in Kita Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Sept. 23).

In July, Xue Bin allegedly came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home in the Akabane area and covered her mouth. The suspect then fondled her body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Xue denied the allegations. “I just put my hand on the woman’s shoulder,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Xue, an employee at a Chinese restaurant, is not acquainted with the woman.

The suspect surfaced as a person of interest in the case after security camera footage showed him following the woman from a railway station.

Police believe that Xue targeted other young women in the area in similar incidents.