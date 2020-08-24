Chinese man accused of dumping corpse of woman also arrested for theft

AICHI (TR) – A male Chinese national in custody over the alleged dumping of the body of a woman in Nishio City last year has been further accused of theft from the victim, reports Nagoya Broadcasting Network (Aug. 23).

On Sunday, police accused the suspect, 31, of stealing a brand-name bag and a wallet — valued at around 250,000 yen — from 37-year-old Wang Jing, also a Chinese national, in July of last year.

Upon being accused of theft, the suspect declined to comment on the allegations.

In June, police first accused the suspect of dumping a red suitcase containing the body of Wang along the Yahagifuru River at some point last year.

A worker cutting grass last October tipped off police about the suitcase. The corpse, which had turned skeletal, was found packed inside, police said previously.

Wang was believed to have died up to 3 months before the discovery. The cause of death is not known.

Met via WeChat

Wang most recently arrived in Japan on June 1, 2019, when she stayed at a private residence in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro area. She got to know Wang through WeChat, a Chinese messaging and social media app, police said previously.

Wang’s last correspondence with her brother was on July 4. In early August, her brother lodged a missing persons report with police.

The suspect came to Japan in 2008. Upon his first arrest, he was employed at a convenience store chain. He traveled to stores in Nishio and the Mikawa region to provide management advice right up until he was arrested.

Police are continuing the investigation to learn the circumstances that led to the death of the victim.