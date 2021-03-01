 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chinese bar girls suspected of swindling drunk customer in Yokohama

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 1, 2021

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested two Chinese women who are suspected of swindling a drunk customer at a bar in Yokohama City, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 1).

Last September, the pair, employed at Club Lautrec, allegedly forced a male customer to drink large quantities of alcohol until he passed out.

They then used his cash card to withdraw 450,000 yen in cash from an ATM machine.

Chinese women working for Club Lautrec in Yokohama City are suspected of swindling drunk customers (Twitter)

One of women, aged 40, denies the allegations. However, the second suspect admits to the charges, police said.

Police are aware of about 200 incidents of customers at a dozen bars in the area having large sums of money withdrawn from their accounts without their knowledge over the past two years. The total damage has reached about 92 million yen.

