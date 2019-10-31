Chiba police seek man who assaulted pedestrian after smoking warning

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who assaulted a male pedestrian in Kashiwa City after being warned about smoking, reports TBS News (Oct. 30).

At just before 1:00 p.m. on October 20, the pedestrian, a 63-year-old office worker, verbally warned the man about smoking and walking outside JR Kashiwa Station.

After the man ignored the warning, the pedestrian warned him again. The man then turned around and assaulted the pedestrian, causing him to suffer a broken nose.

Persons caught smoking or littering in certain areas of Kashiwa Station can be fined 2,000 yen.

In security camera footage shot inside the station, the man, wearing glasses and a jacket, is shown walking and smoking. He also has a breathing mask pulled down to his chin.

Believed to be in his 30s or 40s, he stands up to 175 centimeters tall, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of inflicting injury.