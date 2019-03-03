Chiba: Masked man robs pachinko parlor of ¥4 million

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a pachinko parlor in the town of Yokoshibahikari early Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 2).

At around 12:30 a.m., the perpetrator, wearing a ski mask, thrust a knife at two employees at the entrance of the Dynam Yokoshiba parlor as they were closing the parlor.

“Hands up. Don’t make a sound,” he reportedly threatened. After ordering the employees to tie up the arms and legs of each other with adhesive tape, he fled the scene with about 4 million yen in cash from a safe.

The two employees were not hurt in the incident, police said.

Standing about 170 centimeters tall, the perpetrator was wearing a black jacket, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.