Chiba: Man found in pool of blood on sidewalk later dies

CHIBA (TR) – A man found in a pool of blood on a sidewalk in Chiba City on Wednesday later died, police said, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 15).

At around 11:50 p.m., a male pedestrian tipped off police about “a man collapsed in a pool of blood on the sidewalk in the Sakuragi area of Wakaba Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene found the man lying face-down and bleeding from his head.

Believed to be in his 50s, the man was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Chiba-Higashi Police Station said.

The man is believed to have lived near the scene of the discovery. Police are now speaking with persons who may have known him.

In addition to confirming the identity of the man, police are seeking the cause of death. The case is being treated as foul play.