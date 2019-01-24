 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Man claims he molested woman to achieve ‘exorcism’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 24, 2019

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is alleged to have molested a woman during a fortunetelling session last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 24).

In September, Tatsuya Takegawa, of no known occupation, told the woman, then 24, during a fortunetelling consultation at his residence in Narashino City that her situation would improve through “prayer and exorcism.” He then allegedly fondled her chest.

Takegawa, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, partially denies the allegations. “I just touched her body for the purpose of exorcism,” the suspect was quoted by the Narashino Police Station. “I did not do it with an obscene intention.”

Tatsuya Takegawa
Tatsuya Takegawa (Twitter)

The matter emerged when the woman consulted with police after the incident. She said that she was to receive a prayer, but the suspect fondled her body.

