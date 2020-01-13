Chiba: Man assaults woman who ‘happened to pass by’ with concrete block

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man over the alleged assault of a woman in Chiba City with a concrete block, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 12).

At around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Kota Kawashima, a worker in the disassembly industry, allegedly used the block to repeatedly strike the woman, a 25-year-old company employee, in the head on a road in the Shinjuku area of Chuo Ward.

The woman was transported a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the Chiba-Chuo Police Station said.

According to police, the suspect is not acquainted to the woman. During the incident, an acquaintance of the woman who was present tipped off police after leaving the scene.

Officers arriving at the scene used a description of the perpetrator to apprehend Kawashima nearby.

“I struck her in the head with concrete block, but I did not intend to kill,” Kawashima was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.

The suspect also said that he was drunk at the time and “irritated.” He added, “I attacked a person who happened to pass by.”