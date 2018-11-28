Chiba: Man accused in death of mother received ¥30 million from her account

CHIBA (TR) – A man in custody in connection with the death of his mother, whose corpse was found dismembered along the coast of the prefecture earlier this year, received assets from her prior to the emergence of the incident, police revealed on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 27).

Motohiro Yamada, a 37-year-old company employee, obtained 30 million yen an account belonging to his mother, 75-year-old Yoko, in the middle of September. As well, the suspect inherited the rights to her property and a building, according to police.

“We got into a fight about her assets on the night of September 25,” the suspect told police.

On November 24, police sent Yamada to prosecutors on suspicion of destructing and abandoning the corpse of his mother at several locations along the coast. “I carried out the job on September 26 and 27,” the suspect was previously quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I used a saw.”

Yamada lived with his mother at a residence in Yachimata City. During the course of the investigation, police learned that the suspect purchased an ice chest before the crime took place. Afterward, he changed wall coverings in the bathroom in the residence and replaced a seat in his vehicle. Police believe the activities were a means for destructing evidence.

Woman’s torso

As previously reported, a fisherman found the torso of a woman later identified as Yoko floating at the mouth of a river by a fisherman in Oamishirasato City on September 29.

Over a roughly 10-day period, various other body parts were found washed up along beaches and floating in a harbor in the towns of Kujukuri and Shirako.

Police used DNA analyses to confirm that the all of the remains belong to the same woman. Dental records and other information were later analyzed to confirm that the body is that of Yoko.

An examination of surveillance camera footage taken along the coast of Kujukuri showed the suspect’s vehicle in the area between the night of September 26 and the following morning, police said previously.