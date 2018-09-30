Chiba: Headless corpse of woman found in river

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the headless and limbless corpse of a woman was found in a river in Oamishirasato City on Saturday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 29).

At around 7:35 a.m., a fisherman tipped off police after finding the torso floating about one meter from the bank of the river at its mouth.

According to the Togane Police Station, a knife was used to sever the arms, legs and head of the woman, who is believed to be an adult aged above 30.

The limbs and head appeared to have been removed after the woman died. Based on the state of decay of the body, she is believed to have died several days before the discovery, police said.

The body was unclothed, and no personal articles were found at the scene, police said.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of the woman. The case is being treated as abandoning and destruction of a corpse.