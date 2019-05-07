Chiba: Man, 68, used rubber tube to fatally strangle wife

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man over the alleged fatal strangulation of his wife at their residence in Ichikawa City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 6).

On Sunday evening, officers working off a tip found Kumi Horike, 66, collapsed atop a futon in a room of the residence, located in the Fukuei area.

Kumi was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to the Gyotoku Police Station.

On Monday, police arrested her husband, Toru, on suspicion of murder. The suspect is believed to have used rubber tube found inside the residence to fatally strangle his wife.

“My wife was trying to commit suicide, and I wanted her to die as soon as possible to end her suffering,” the suspect said in admitting to the allegations.

After committing the alleged crime on Sunday, Toru informed one of his sons that Kumi “was not breathing.” At around 9:20 p.m., the son tipped off police.