Chiba: Man, 37, indicted for destroying, abandoning corpse of mother

CHIBA (TR) – At the Chiba District Court on December 14, prosecutors indicted a d 37-year-old man in connection with the death of his mother, whose corpse was found dismembered along the coast of the prefecture earlier this year, reports TBS News (Dec. 14).

Motohiro Yamada, a 37-year-old company employee, was accused of destroying and abandoning the corpse of his mother, 75-year-old Yoko, in the middle of September.

The incident took place at the residence he shared with his mother in Yachimata City between September 25 and 27. “I got into a fight with my mother whereby I shook her shoulders,” Yamada was quoted. “The next morning, I found her dead.”

During the course of the investigation, police learned that the suspect purchased an ice chest before the crime took place. Afterward, he changed wall coverings in the bathroom in the residence and replaced a seat in his vehicle.

As well, police determined that Yamada obtained 30 million yen from an account belonging to his mother. He also inherited the rights to her property and a building.

However, police did not determine the cause of death. Yamada has not been accused of murder.

Torso of a woman

As previously reported, a fisherman found the torso of a woman later identified as Yoko floating at the mouth of a river by a fisherman in Oamishirasato City on September 29.

Over a roughly 10-day period, various other body parts were found washed up along beaches and floating in a harbor in the towns of Kujukuri and Shirako.

Police used DNA analyses to confirm that the all of the remains belong to the same woman. Dental records and other information were later analyzed to confirm that the body is that of Yoko.

An examination of surveillance camera footage taken along the coast of Kujukuri showed the suspect’s vehicle in the area between the night of September 26 and the following morning, police said previously.