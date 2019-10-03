Chiba: Couple accused of killing daughter plotted murder-suicide

CHIBA (TR) – A man and his wife who have been accused of killing their 3-year-old daughter at a residence in Tateyama City plotted a murder-suicide, police said, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 2).

On Tuesday, Chiba Prefectural Police accused Kazuhiro Hayama, 51, and his wife, 40-year-old Yuko, of murdering their daughter Yui by strangulation.

“With debts making life difficult, we killed [our daughter],” one of the suspects was quoted. “I wanted all of us to die together.”

At around 3 a.m. that same day, Kazuhiro placed a call to police from a public telephone. “I strangled my daughter to death,” he reportedly said.

Officers later arriving at the residence found the body Yui face-up inside a room. The body, covered by a towel from the face to the abdomen, did not exhibit signs of external wounds, police said previously.