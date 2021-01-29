 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba cops find 130 marijuana plants in residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 29, 2021

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man after the discovery of more than 130 marijuana plants in Kisarazu City last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 28).

On December 9, officers found 138 marijuana plants and growing equipment in the residence of Jun Kawauchi. Police also seized 228 grams of marijuana with a street value of 1.37 million yen, police said.

Police then accused the suspect of cultivating one of the marijuana plants with intent to sell.

Chiba police found 138 marijuana plants in a residence in Kisarazu City last month (Twitter)

“There’s no question that I was growing marijuana, but my purpose was not to sell,” Kawauchi told police.

Police had already accused Kawauchi of possessing marijuana. The investigation is continuing to learn to whom the suspect sold the marijuana.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »