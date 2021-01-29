Chiba cops find 130 marijuana plants in residence

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man after the discovery of more than 130 marijuana plants in Kisarazu City last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 28).

On December 9, officers found 138 marijuana plants and growing equipment in the residence of Jun Kawauchi. Police also seized 228 grams of marijuana with a street value of 1.37 million yen, police said.

Police then accused the suspect of cultivating one of the marijuana plants with intent to sell.

“There’s no question that I was growing marijuana, but my purpose was not to sell,” Kawauchi told police.

Police had already accused Kawauchi of possessing marijuana. The investigation is continuing to learn to whom the suspect sold the marijuana.