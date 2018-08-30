Chiba: 2 decayed corpses found in residence

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of two corpses in a residence in the town of Yokoshibahikari on Wednesday, reports NHK (Aug. 30).

At just past 5:00 p.m., a male relative of the occupants tipped off police after finding the decayed bodies inside.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body likely belonging to a female resident in her 80s lying face-up atop a bed in the first-floor living room. That likely belonging to her daughter was discovered hanged in a different room.

According to police, the bodies did not exhibit any external wounds. As well, the front door was locked, and the interior of the residence showed now signs of having been ransacked.

The relative visited the residence after not being able to contact the occupants beginning two days before the discovery.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identities of the bodies and the causes of death.