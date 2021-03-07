Care worker, 52, accused of murdering disabled woman in Shinagawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old care worker over the alleged murder of a disabled woman in Shinagawa Ward, reports TBS News (Mar. 6).

On Friday, Koichi Katayama is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed Naomi Kaneko in the face and chest at her residence.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Katayana admitted to the allegations. “I was in a reslationship with Miss Kaneko,” the suspect told police.

Kaneko suffered from cerebral palsy. Katayama, who lives in Ota Ward, visited her residence once per week to serve as her nurse.

Police retrieved two bloodstained knives from the kitchen that are belieived to have been used in the crime.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.