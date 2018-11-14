British national accused of attempted rape of woman in station toilet

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male British national over the alleged attempted rape of a woman inside a toilet at a railway station in Edogawa Ward earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 14).

In August, the suspect, 55, allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman, aged in her 20s, after pushing her down to the floor of the toilet inside Koiwa Station on the JR Sobu Line.

The woman managed to escape from the suspect after she pressed an emergency button in the toilet. She was not hurt in the incident, the Koiwa Police Station said.

The suspect, who has been accused of attempted coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “I never went to Koiwa,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the suspect attempted to molest the woman as she slept inside a train carriage. After the the woman fled the carriage, the suspect followed her. After apprehending her, he brought her into the toilet.