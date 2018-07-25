Brazilian wielded knife in 2-hour standoff in Handa

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a male Brazilian national after a more than two-hour standoff at his residence in Handa City on Tuesday, reports Nippon News Network (July 24).

At just past 11:00 a.m., officers from the Shizuoka Prefectural Police attempted to search the premises, located in the Kariyadocho area, as a part of the investigation for a drug-related case. However, the Brazilian, a 30-year-old part-time worker, threatened the officers with a knife in denying them entry.

Upon the arrival of reinforcements from the Aichi Prefectural Police, the suspect was persuaded to surrender at just past 1:30 p.m. He was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of threatening violence. “I thought they were from the city office, so I showed them the knife in trying to drive them away,” the suspect was quoted by the Handa Police Station in denying the allegations.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.