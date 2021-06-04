Boy suspected in murder of sex worker at love hotel ‘planned suicide’

TOKYO (TR) – A 19-year-old boy suspected in the murder of a sex worker at a love hotel in Tachikawa City earlier this week intended to commit suicide with her, police revealed on Tuesday, reports TBS News (June 3).

“Inspired by video showing a person being killed, I planned to film a forced double suicide,” he told police in the latest development. “But when she refused, we got into a fight and I stabbed her.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the boy is suspected of fatally stabbing Komichi Moriya, a 31-year-old employee at a “delivery health” service, inside a room at Hotel City.

As he fled the scene, he then stabbed a male colleague of the woman in corridor of the hotel.

Moriya, who had suffered some 70 stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, her male colleague is receiving medical care for a stab wound to the abdomen, the Tachikawa Police Station said previously.

A knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade was found at the scene.

After the boy entered the room, Moriya alerted her colleague by telephone. “[He’s] taking illicit photos. Come quick,” she said.

“I actually thought he was going to work”

When the colleague arrived, the perpetrator stabbed him in the corridor. He then placed the distress call.

After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot in the direction of JR Tachikawa Station.

He then traveled by train to Hajima Station, where he boarded a motorbike. Police he then traveled to Akiruno City. Police arrested him in the city the next day.

“On the day of the incident, he appeared to be the same as usual,” the boy’s mother said. “I heard that he passed an exam for a job two days ago. However, he later received a rejection notice. I actually thought he was going to work [on that day].”