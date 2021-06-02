Boy suspected in fatal stabbing of sex worker at love hotel apprehended

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have apprehended a 19-year-old boy who is suspected in a fatal stabbing at a love hotel in Tachikawa City on Tuesday, reports Nikkan Sports (June 2).

On Wednesday, police apprehended the boy, of no known occupation, at an unspecified location in Akiruno City.

At 3:45 p.m. the day before, a distress call was placed to emergency services from Hotel City. Emergency personnel arriving at the hotel found Komichi Moriya, 31, and a man in his 20s collapsed and bleeding inside a room and in a corridor on the fifth floor.

Moriya, who had suffered some 70 stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the man is receiving medical care for a stab wound to the abdomen, the Tachikawa Police Station said previously.

A knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade was found at the scene. Police are treating the case as murder and attempted murder.

“Come quick”

The woman worked for a “delivery health” sex service. The man is her colleague.

In security camera footage, Moriya enters the room before the incident. After the suspected perpetrator enters, presumably as her customer, she placed a call to her colleague.

“[He’s] taking illicit photos. Come quick,” she said. When the colleague arrived, the perpetrator stabbed him in the corridor. He then placed the distress call.

After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot in the direction of JR Tachikawa Station.

He then traveled by train to Hajima Station, where he boarded a motorbike. Police he then traveled to Akiruno.