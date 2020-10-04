Boy, 16, suspected of fatally stabbing aunt before fatal leap in front of train

AICHI (TR) – A high school boy is believed to have fatally stabbed his aunt at his residence in Okazaki City on Saturday before taking his own life by leaping in front of a train, police said, reports TBS News (Oct. 4).

At around 11:20 a.m., the boy, 16, used a knife to repeatedly stab his aunt, 46-year-old Maima Inagaki, in the chest and abdomen.

Her father, 76-year-old Takashi Inagaki, then alerted police. Emergency personnel later transported Maima to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

After the incident, the boy fled the scene by bicycle. About 20 minutes later, he was hit and killed by a Tokaido Line train about 1.5 kilometers from the residence. The boy is believed to have taken his life by leaping in front of the oncoming train.

According to police, the boy lived at the residence with Inagaki. Maima lived alone in another location. Prior to the incident, he got into an argument with her.