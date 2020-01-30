Boy, 15, accused of bashing elderly woman with hammer ‘wanted to kill a person’

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a boy whose father says he suffers from a disability for allegedly bashing an elderly woman with a hammer in Matsubara City on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 30).

At around 9:30 a.m., the boy, 15, is alleged to repeatedly beaten the woman, aged in her 70s, in the face with the hammer on a road in the Minamishinmachi area.

The woman suffered a skull fracture that will require one month to heal, police said.

Upon the arrest of the boy on suspicion of attempted murder the following day, he admitted to the allegations. “There was no dispute [with the woman],” the boy said. “It’s just that I’ve always wanted to kill a person.”

After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene. On Wednesday, the boy’s father visited a police station.

“I think [the perpetrator] is my son,” the father said. “Last summer, he stooped attending school. Due to a mental disorder, he visits a hospital.”

Prior to the arrest, police examined security camera footage taken at the scene.