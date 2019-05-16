Bosozoku bikers nabbed for Ome ride

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three male youths in a bosozoku biker gang for allegedly riding dangerously in Ome City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 15).

In February, the three youths allegedly rode motorcycles through red traffic signals and weaved dangerously over a 9-kilometer stretch of road in the Shinmachi area.

According to police, one of the boys planned to sell his motorcycle. The ride used as a means for him to show it off for one last time.

“To be caught for such a thing at the age of 19 is embarrassing. I’ve got to take responsibility and stop riding,” one of the youths was quoted.